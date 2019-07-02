Soundarya Rajinikanth gets trolled for sharing swimming pool picture with son – See Pics

Soundarya Rajinikanth deleted a former tweet and issued a clarification after she found herself in the midst of a social media controversy as a photo of hers (now deleted) appeared to irk a section of the Internet for appearing to be “insensitive.”

Over the weekend, Soundarya tweeted photos, one of which featured herself and her son Ved from a swimming session in a pool. The Internet quickly reminded her that such a post appears to be rather inappropriate amidst Chennai’s severe water crisis. Chennai is facing a 40 per cent cut in piped water supply as all four reservoirs outside the city have dried up.

In a tweet on Sunday, Soundarya said she’s deleted the photos in light of the “sensitivity” of Chennai’s water crisis but added that it was shared in “good spirit.” She also added that the photos were from her “throwback” collection: “Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my travel diaries considering the sensitivity around the current water scarcity we are facing. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only. #LetsSaveWater”

Read Soundarya Rajinikanth’s tweet here: