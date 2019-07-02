Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices today ended in gain. The Indian stock market ended in gain for second day in a row.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 39,816.48 showing a gain of 129.98 points or 0.33%. The sensex today ranged between 39,499.19 and 39,838.49 in trading. The NSE Nifty also ended at 11,910.30 showing a gain of 44.70 points or 0.38%.

The top gainers in the market were UPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Indian Oil, HDFC, Bharati Airtel, Coal India, and Infosys.

The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Dr.Reddy’s Lab, Hero Motocorp, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and Baja Auto.