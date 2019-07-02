Temple Vandalised, Communal Clash Over a ‘Parking’ Issue

In an unfortunate incident reported from Lal Kuan near Chawri Bazar in Old Delhi on Monday, groups of Hindu and Muslim residents clashed with each other. There were stone pelting and violence and a temple was vandalised with its idols desecrated. It is known that the entire issue was created over a row on parking space.

The two men involved in the parking row — Aas Mohammad and Sanjeev Kumar Gupta were injured. A photojournalist from a Hindi daily also sustained injuries.

According to the police, around 12.30am on Monday, a news was spread around that area that a 20-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death by a Hindu family. This is what led to people unleashing violence on the temple. Another group assembled to chase away and attack this group.

Police barricades were placed at the main road at Lal Kuan, a popular market of hardware goods in central Delhi. All the shops were shut, and residents were asked to remain indoors until the situation was brought under control. More than 1,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel armed with anti-riot gear deployed through the day on Monday