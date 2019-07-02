This is what Congress leader said about recent MLA resignations

The congress MLA Tanveer Saith on Tuesday downplayed the resignation of two MLAs from the party asserting that the same has been happened due to personal reason.

“Most of them are upset, but it doesn’t mean that the government will fall. Two MLAs have resigned due to personal reasons. High command will take care of it,” he said while talking to reporters here.

It was on Monday that the two congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi quit the Assembly further bringing down the numbers of Congress-JD(S) coalition in the house.

Vijayanagar MLA, Anand Singh, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted his resignation. Copy of it was sent to Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Hours later, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been sulking for the last few months over not being made a minister, also resigned from the Assembly.