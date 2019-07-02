This is What Sanjay Manjrekar Said About Dhoni’s Inning Against England

MS Dhoni, who is already facing criticism for his poor scoring rate, had yet another ordinary game against England. In a match where India chased 337 and had plenty to get in the last ten overs, Dhoni and Jadhav hardly showed any intent, knocking around singles, when the asking rate was off the roofs. Dhoni’s final score 42(31) doesn’t explain the story as he failed to raise the scoring rate in the final overs.

Experts and fans have slammed Dhoni for his slow scoring rate and former Indian player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said he was baffled by Dhoni’s inning.

If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling. ?” he wrote on Twitter.

Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain too had criticized Dhoni’s approach in the final overs. Earlier, Manjrekar had said that the pressure to perform should be put on players like K L Rahul as well and not just MSD.