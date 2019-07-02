Viral Watch; This video of cow playing football with boys will make you laugh

Latest NewsNEWSVideoFunny

Jul 2, 2019, 07:46 pm IST
ndian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has posted the “funniest thing you will see” on the internet today and he’s quite right. In a short clip that he shared on Twitter, a cow is seen enjoying a game of football with a group of boys on a field. Yes, you read that right.

At first, the cow dabbles with the ball and later, also runs along the field so as to play with the boys, who are heard cheering in the video. The nearly three-minute clip is hilarious and has been viewed over seven lakh times.

See for yourself and laugh out loud:

