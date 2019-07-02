Vodafone launches new prepaid plan with unlimited calling and data

Vodafone has revised its Rs 129 plan. This plan initially used to offer 1.5GB data for one month. However, after the revision, this plan for Rs 129 now offers 2GB data for a period of 28 days. This is an increase of almost 500MB than the previous allotment. For those who consume data a lot by watching videos or movies online, the extra 500MB can make a lot of difference to value-seeking consumers.

While the data allotment has increased, rest everything stays the same. Therefore, the plan still offers unlimited calling as well as 300 messages. Also, the validity is only restricted to 28 days. With this plan, subscribers will also get free access to Vodafone Play services that include free movies and TV channels on the Vodafone Play app on phones.

In comparison, Airtel also has a similar plan with similar benefits. Airtel subscribers need to pay Rs 129 and they are offered 2GB data for use in 2G/3G/4G networks. The validity stands at 28 days and also offers 300 messages for free. Similar to Vodafone, Airtel offers complimentary access to Airtel TV and Wynk Music.