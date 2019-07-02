Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7 Pro new edition in India

Xiaomi has now launched its new 6GB+64GB variant Redmi Note 7 Pro in India.The Redmi Note 7 Pro is the company’s first smartphone featuring a 48MP rear camera sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor as well. Up front, it featured a 13MP selfie shooter, and both the cameras are AI powred as well.

The Redmi Norte 7 Pro featured a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch Display, which also had a bunch of features including Night Display, Reading mode and SUnlight display as well. Under the hood, the Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and Adreno 612GPU.

On the whole, the Redmi Note 7 Pro featured a gradient glass finish, which the company calls it a new Aura design and the device was kept alive a 4000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C charging port.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is currently available in two variants, as stated earlier. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the larger 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 16,999. The new Redmi Note 7 Pro variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage sits in between them for Rs 15,999.