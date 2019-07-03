Communal violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah summons Delhi Police Commissioner

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah today summoned the Delhi Police commissioner to enquire and review the communal flare-up that occurred in New Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area on Sunday.

Communal violence has ignited in the Hauz Qazi area of New Delhi when people from two communities attacked each other in a dispute over parking and lead to vandalizing a temple.

The Delhi police have informed that four people were arrested in the incident and one among them is a minor.

The Union home minister interfered as the clash grows into ma communal violence. He also called upon the top level officials and reviewed the situation. As per Amit Shah’s instruction more, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area.