Copa America Semi-Final: Brazil Beats Argentina, Makes it into the Final

Brazil has made it into the final of the Copa América with a 2-0 win over their old rivals Argentina in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday. It was a goal in each half from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino that helped the men in yellow go past Argentina and play their first Copa final since 2007.

Jesus gave Brazil the lead in 19 minutes when Firmino sent in a low cross for the unmarked striker to side-foot home from close range.

The two combined again on the counterattack after 71 minutes to make it 2-0 after good work from Jesus left Firmino with the simplest of tap-ins.

Even after losing Neymar to injury, Brazil has been on a great goal-scoring form, scoring eight goals in the tournament.

Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina had their chances, hitting the woodwork twice through the star forward and Sergio Aguero.