Firing at Pakistan’s Lahore Airport ; 2 passengers killed

Two persons were killed and one more injured after a man opened fire inside the waiting lounge at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday. According to latest media reports, the Lahore Police has arrested the suspect. The Dawn News reported that the personal enmity is said to be the reason behind the attack. Additional security personnel have been deployed in and around the airport after the incident. The Dawn reported that the entry and exit points of the airport has been shut down for the time being.

According to Pakistani news portal Dunya News, both victims were nominated suspects in Pakistan Peoples Party leader Babar Butt’s murder case. The Dawn news has quoted SP Cantt Safdar Raza Qazi as saying that the attackers have also been identified. Arshad and Shan have been taken into custody, the Dawn reported.