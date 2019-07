The ever sizzling Mandira Bedi is again setting the internet on the blaze . he actress is also popular among the audience for breaking all stereotypes related to short hairs as she opposes the mainstream Indian long hair look. With her athletic and well-shaped body, Mandira has raised the temperature on the internet. Her sultry pictures are again doing rounds on the internet. The actress has garnered many accolades for the lead role of Shanti on the ational channel Doordarshan