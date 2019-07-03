Heavy Rain: 203 flights cancelled in Mumbai

The heavy rainfall that has been continuing in the finance capital of the country Mumbai has affected the daily life of people.

The heavy rainfall has also affected the air traffic also. Around 203 flights have been cancelled due to heavy rain. ” A total of 203 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai Airport due to inclement weather and non-availability of the main runway for operations”, an airport official said.

Due to bad weather flights cannot safely land in a runway and a flight has slid away from the main runway has lead to the closure of the main runway. A SpiceJet from Jaipur has skidded off the runway at Mumbai International airport last day.

The main runway has been closed after the incident. 203 flights have been cancelled and 55 has been diverted to other airports nearby. The airport management has informed that it will take two days open the main runway.