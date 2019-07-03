Heavy Rain : Over 600,000 people ordered to evacuate in Japan

Around 600,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in the city of Kagoshima in Japan’s southwest, public broadcaster NHK said here Wednesday.

The evacuation order came as torrential rain continues to pummel southwest Japan, with Kyushu Island, which comprises Kagoshima City, the capital of Kagoshima Prefecture, one of the hardest-hit regions.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) had previously warned of torrential rain continuing to inundate the Kyushu region, with people in the area already on alert for possible natural disasters triggered by the extremely heavy rainfall.

Prior to Wednesday’s evacuation order being issued, people in affected areas were being asked to pay attention to the latest weather warnings and to advice from local officials and to take preemptive measures to ensure their safety where necessary.

The weather agency has said that a seasonal front has been lingering over the region in the southwest of the country, with storm clouds developing owing to warm and humid air flows.

Kagoshima City, where the evacuation order was issued, had logged more than 40 millimeters of rain between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning, with officials warning of possible mudslides in the wider prefecture.