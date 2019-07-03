“I am unmarried and mother of a three-year-old girl”, says actress Mahie Gill

Actress Mahie Gill has surprised everyone by revealing that she is already a proud mother of a three-year-old girl. Yes, you read that right! The talented, who is yet to get married, also opened up about her live-in-boyfriend in a recent interview.While talking to a leading daily, Mahie Gill shared that her daughter’s name is Veronica who is set to turn three years old next month.

Speaking about the same, she told the daily that, “I am very proud that I am the mother of a daughter. Yes, I have not been married yet, when I want to marry, I will do it. In August this year, my daughter will be three years old.”

On being asked about her wedding plans with beau, Mahie Gill further said that, “What to do by getting married? What is the need for marriage? It all depends on their own thinking and time. Families and children can be made without marriage. There should be no problem with having children without marriage, I do not think there is a problem. I am also ready to be the mother of all unmarried children. I think everyone has their own life, everyone has their own principles, to live a life, we must reassure everybody’s thinking. Marriage is a beautiful thing, but doing or not is a personal choice.”

Mahie Gill, who is busy in the promotions of her upcoming film, also shared that her aunt takes care of her daughter.