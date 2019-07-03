Latest NewsInternational

India will be provided with NATO ally-like status: US Senate passes a legislative provision

Jul 3, 2019, 01:11 pm IST
The US Senate has passed legislation to provide India with a NATO-ally like status. The legislation also has a recommendation for strengthening the defence cooperation between Israel and Sout Korea. The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) was submitted of the US Senate by John Cornine, the Senate’s India Caucus Co- Cahir.

The US Senate has last week passed the directive for this legislation. The legislation aims at strengthening the join anti-terrorist operations and activities and to enhance the Indo -US defence relation and cooperation in the Indian Ocean. The US has accepted Inda as a ‘major defence partner’ in 2016.

The bill has to be passed by both the houses of US Parliament – House of Commons and Senate-The Hose of Commons will consider this bill in July.

