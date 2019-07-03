KSU declared statewide education bandh

KSU has declared a statewide education bandh on tomorrow. The student organization has declared the statewide strike in protesting against the police action. The police have lathi charged and used tear gas against the Secretariat march of KSU today.

The march by the KSU workers on today morning took a violent turn when the marchers tried to pull down the police barricades near the secretariate and pelted stones at the policemen deployed in the area. The police resorted to using water cannon and bursting teargas shells to disperse the protesting students.

The police also lathi-charged the protesting students in which many KSU workers including its state president K.M.Abhijith and many woman protestor’s got injured.