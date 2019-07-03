M.S.Dhoni may retire after World Cup

Reports say that the former Indian cricket team captain M.S.Dhoni may retire from ODI after the ICC cricket world cup. National news agency PTI has reported this. The PTI has reported that the wicketkeeper-batsman has informed BCCI about his decision.

”You can never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after the World Cup. But since his decision to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment”, a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The former captain has been criticized by cricket fans and even former players like Sachin and Ganguly for his slow pace of batting. But Dhoni has scored 223 runs in 7 games at a strike rate 93.