No ordinance on Sabarimala women entry, says Union Minister

The Union government will not bring any ordinance in the Parliament to overcome the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. The government is not going to bring any ordinance or legislation to surpass the apex court’s verdict that allowed women entry in Sabarimala temple. Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad informed this as a reply to a question put forward by Shashi Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor asked in the Lok Sabha that whether the government is proposing to bring any legislation to bypass the verdict of Supreme court which allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. For this Ravi Shankar Prasad has given a reply that the issue is under the consideration of Supreme Court and the government is not supposed to bring an ordinance.

Earlier BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav also made it clear that there are hitches and u=hurdles in bringing an ordinance to bypass the verdict of the apex court.

N.K.Premachandran, the RSP MP from Kollam has presented a private bill titled ‘Sree Dharma Shasthra temple bill’ in the Lok Sabha.