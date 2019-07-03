Pakistan Wants Newzealand to Win Today. Take a Look at Pakistan’s Chances

Pakistan’s chances of making it into the World cup semi finals are dependent on other teams success. It has been that way for a while. The Pak fans cheered for the Indian team in the match against England, but India let them down with a defeat. Now, Pakistan wants Newzealand to beat England to give them some chance of making it into the top four.

But the interesting point is that Pakistan can have hopes even if England wins, but the only issue is that England will have to beat Newzealand by a big margin so that Pak can displace black caps in top 4.

“I just hope New Zealand get it done for us,” said Arthur, whose team have nine points, one behind England and two behind New Zealand, with one match to come for each side. If New Zealand don’t (win) then we hope England win by a big-enough margin and then we calculate what we have to do with our net run-rate, which I think is probably too much,” Arthur added.

Take a look at the points table, At this point, the only teams who have made into semis are India and Australia.