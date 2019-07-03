Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended flat on today. The reason for this as the Economic Survey for the is all set to present in the Indian parliament on tomorrow. Also, the investors were cautious as the Union budget will be presented on Friday.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 39,839.25 gaining only 22.77 points or 0.06%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,916.75 gaining only 6.45 points or 0.05%.

The top gainers in the market were Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, ITC, ZEE Entertainments, Grasim, L& T, and Indian Oil.

The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, GAIL India, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta, Dr.Reddy’s Labs, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Yes Bank.