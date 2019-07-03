Latest NewsEntertainment

This Bollywood actress to play cricketer Mithali Raj in biopic

Jul 3, 2019, 02:26 pm IST
According to reports, Taapsee has been finalised to play the role of ace cricketer Mithali Raj in one of the upcoming films. For those who are unaware,  Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and the only woman cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in ODIs.

Talking about similar reports that were doing rounds last year, Taapsee had spoken to PTI and said,

“The script is not in place so it’s too early to talk about it. Right now, they are collecting material and the script has not been written yet. If they offer me, I will be very happy. I really want to do a sports biopic.”

Just a few days ago, Taapsee had posted a cryptic message on social media which created a buzz among fans. Her latest post has led to speculation that she will soon be seen working with director Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works.

