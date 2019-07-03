Tiware dam breaches : 12 houses washed away; 2 dead, several missing

At least 2 people were dead and 20 others missing after a small dam named as Tiware Dam got breached in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. As many as 12 houses in the hamlet has been washed away after the dam got breached.

It is to be noted that the breach in Tiware dam has caused a flood-like situation in seven nearby villages. In a tweet, the news agency ANI said, “Maharashtra: Bodies of 2 persons have been recovered by civil administration after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. About 22-24 people are missing. 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. Civil administration, police and volunteers are present at the spot.”