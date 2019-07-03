Latest NewsIndia

Tiware dam breaches : 12 houses washed away; 2 dead, several missing

Jul 3, 2019, 07:32 am IST
Less than a minute

At least 2 people were dead and 20 others missing after a small dam named as Tiware Dam got breached in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. As many as 12 houses in the hamlet has been washed away after the dam got breached.

It is to be noted that the breach in Tiware dam has caused a flood-like situation in seven nearby villages. In a tweet, the news agency ANI said, “Maharashtra: Bodies of 2 persons have been recovered by civil administration after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. About 22-24 people are missing. 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. Civil administration, police and volunteers are present at the spot.”

 

Tags

Related Articles

Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing deferred to June 13

May 13, 2017, 11:32 am IST

Sri Lankan President Sacks Srilankan PrimeMinister. Know All About It

Oct 26, 2018, 11:09 pm IST

`Manjapada’ moves far beyond other fan clubs and bags award

Nov 12, 2017, 01:32 pm IST

Saudi Arabia’s Air Force once again foils Yemen’s plans

Dec 1, 2017, 09:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close