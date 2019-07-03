Virat Kohli and Rohit Sarma Meets this 87-year-old Cricket Fan. Watch Video

India thrashed Bangladesh by 28 runs in the World Cup match yesterday and thus assuring themselves a place in the semifinals of the tournament. Throughout this world cup, India enjoyed incredible ground support and it always looked like a sea of blue in the stadium when India played. The 87-Year-Old Charulatha Patel, making it into the stadium and cheering for the team with enthusiasm beyond her age, was just another instance of how passionately Cricket is followed in India.

After India’s win, captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma greeted Charulata Patel. The official Twitter handle of the Cricket World Cup also tweeted a video and called the 87-year-old a ‘special fan’. Check this Out

How amazing is this?! India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and said she is one of the most dedicated and passionate fans he has ever seen.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. ???” he wrote on Twitter.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. ??? pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019