Vivo launches Z1 Pro in India : Price and Specs

Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday at an event held in New Delhi. The smartphone will be offered in three colours i.e. Sonic Blue, Mirror Black and Sonic Black.It is to be noted that the newly-launched phone will be offered in three storage variants – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The prices for 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively. It will first go on sale on July 11 in the country via Flipkart and Vivo website.

As far as the launch offers are concerned, the Vivo Z1 Pro buyers will get Rs 750 discount on Flipkart if they use ICICI credit or debit cards for payment. Additionally, the buyers will get benefits worth Rs 6,000 for Reliance Jio.

The Vivo Z1 Pro will be the first smartphone to be powered with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC in India. The new SoC is based on 10nm manufacturing process and includes eight Kryo 360 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz and Adreno 616 GPU.

It also include Center Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo and Game Turbo features with an aim to improve the gaming performance.

According to the Vivo, the smartphone will be housing a 32-megapixel in-display (company speak for hole-punch) selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The company has further revealed that it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.