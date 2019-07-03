What Sachin Tendulkar said about M S Dhoni will shock every cricket fan

Sachin Tendulkar who was talking about M S Dhoni’s 33-bal 35 run knock against Bangladesh in 2019 World Cup on Tuesday, ex-India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said, “I felt it was an important innings, and he did exactly what was right for the team.” “If Dhoni stays till 50th over…he can help other guys around him. He’s expected to do that and he did that,” he added.

Dhoni was slammed by fans on social media yet again for his tepid innings against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday but Sachin Tendulkar said the 33-ball 35 was an important innings for India.

Soon after India finished with 314 for 9 off 50 overs, fans on social media trolled MS Dhoni. He did not hit a single six in his innings and hit 4 boundaries. On Sunday, Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav slowed down when the target of 337 was still probable albeit difficult.