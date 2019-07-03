You Won’t Believe the Cost of the Hand Bag of Turkey’s First Lady

Turkey’s first lady Emine Erdo?an has been at the center of a lot of criticism, especially among the Turks after she was seen carrying a handbag- the price of which will surprise you. It is known that the bag she was carrying a bag worth $50,000(about 34 Lakhs Indian Rupees). It was during her visit to Japan last week with her husband to attend the G20 Summit, that the first lady was seen along with this ridiculously expensive handbag.

Social media users examined the photo of the First Lady arriving at the port city of Osaka in Japan and found the handbag is French, luxurious and fashionable, a top Hermès brand at a price tag of $50,000.

According to Twitter users, the $50,000 brand is equivalent to over 288,000 Turkish liras which is over a year’s salary for 11 people in Turkey’s minimum wage category. Check out some comments on the issue.

Translation from Arabic from Turkish: 'Wife of #Erdogan keeps preaching that #Islam prohibits extravagance & Muslims must remain humble, then buys expensive bags some of not less than $35k during her international tours.'

What to expect from the wife of the most hypocrite person? https://t.co/fCdPlpMoUw — Arabi Souri???? ???? (@3arabiSouri) June 30, 2019