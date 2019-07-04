Actor Udayanidhi Stalin appointed as DMK youth wing general secretary

Udayanidhi Stalin, the popular Tamil actor and the son of DMK leader M.K.Stalin appointed as the youth wing general secretary of DMK.

Udayanidhi Stalin took in charge of the DMK youth wing as it’s current secretary has resigned. The DMK youth wing secretary Vellakovil Swaminathan has resigned from the post pointing some personal reasons in June. The official announcement regarding this was done today.

Udayanidhi comes to the place which his father Stalin held around 35 years. Udayanidhi will become the fourth person from Karunanidhi’s family to take a key position in the DMK. Now, Stalin, Kanimozhi and Azhagiri are at the party from the Karunanidhi family.

Udayanidhi is at present the managing director of Mursholi trust. He also plays a key role in the day to day functioning of party daily ‘Murasholi’. DMK leaders hope that by appointing Udayanidhi to the position more youth will be attracted towards the party.