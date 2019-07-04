Ambati Rayudu’s Retirement: Here is How Virat Kohli and Harsha Bhogle Responded

For long it was thought that Ambati Rayudu would secure the number 4 position in the Indian WC squad easily but as things got closer to World cup, his form dipped and Vijay Shankar with a few good innings and all-round skills managed to grab the number four.

Shankar did not have a dream run in the World cup either before he was ruled out of the squad with a toe niggle. But team management did not call Rayudu as his replacement, instead, Mayank Agarwal was roped in. It’s fair to say, Rayudu has enough reasons to be disappointed.

Rayudu was kept in the standby list, as a replacement the team management would go at the first instance if a player is ruled out due to injury, but every time it happened, team management did not go to Rayudu.

Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket yesterday and we can only wonder if this was an emotional decision. Reacting to his retirement, commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

Really feel for #AmbatiRayudu. Always gave it everything he had but sometimes was left holding the wrong cards. So hope he continues in domestic white ball cricket so that we can see his wholehearted style of play in the #IPL. This is an emotional moment but there is a tomorrow”.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli said Rayudu was a top man.