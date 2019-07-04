Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver slipped down.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a lower price of $ 1413.46 per ounce in New York. In the National capital New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity declined by Rs.170 each to reach at Rs.34,210 and 34,040 per 10 gram respectively. But the price of sovereign gold remains firm at Rs.26,800 per 8 gram. On yesterday, the price of gold was appreciated by Rs.260 to reach Rs.34,380 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver lowered to reach at $ 15.26 an ounce. In the Indian market, the price of silver slipped down by Rs.70 to reach Rs.38,580 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery of silver slipped down by Rs.198 to reach Rs.37,150 a kilo. The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.