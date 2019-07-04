Corporation to launch ‘Pink Autos- for woman safety

The Bengaluru city corporation has launched ‘Pink Autos’ for women passengers. The project is aimed at the safety of women passengers. As there aroused many complaints harassments from the part of auto drivers the corporation has launched this new project.

Only families and women will be allowed to travel in this autos. The corporation will launch 1,000 autos in the first phase. The project is under the welfare schemes of Brihath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika(BBMP). The owners of the auto will get Rs.75,000 as subsidy. Although both men and women can ride this autos priority will be given to women. Each auto must have GPS and CCTV. It is mandatory. By July 20 the name of the companies who will deliver autos will be finalized. The autos will be on road from August. Pink autos are currently servicing in Mumbai, Noida, Surat, and Ghasiyabadh.