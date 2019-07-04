Pakistan books Global terrorist Hafiz Saeed for terror financing

Pakistan on Wednesday booked 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his 12 accomplices for terror funding in 23 cases, amidst growing international pressure on Islamabad to act against militant groups.

Pakistan counter-terrorism department said it has registered 23 cases against the chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and 12 aides for using five trusts to “raise funds for terrorism financing”.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan’s Punjab province filed cases against Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed and other members of his organisation. This comes after Punjab CTD launched second phase of crackdown against banned outfits, operating in the Punjab province.

The cases have been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The charity organisations listed in the cases are:

1. Dawat Irshad Trust

2. Moaz Bin Jabal Trust

3. Al-Anfaal Trust

4. Al-Madina Foudation Trust

5. Al-Hamd Trust

The organisations have been operating in major cities including Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan. At least four main members of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD) have been nominated in the cases including:

1. Hafiz Mohammad Saeed

2. Abdul Rehman Makki (brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed)

3. Ameer Hamza

4. Mohammad Yahya Aziz

Details of the cases reveal that these individuals have been involved in raising funds to facilitate terror activities.

Operating under the umbrella of charities, these organisations have been funneling funds to terror suspects and promoting terrorism.