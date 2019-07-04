Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘People asked me to compromise to get roles’, actress Gayathri Suresh reveals: Video

Jul 4, 2019, 02:44 pm IST
Malayalam actress Gayathri Suresh has revealed that some people have approached her asking to compromise for getting roles. She said many people also send text messages asking her to compromise and she did not give answers to these messages and people. She revealed this in an interview given to RED FM.

”I have got text messages asking to compromise. I did not give a reply to these messages. I later realized that neglecting them is best. Neglecting them is the best reply for them”, she said in the interview.

Actor Dhruvan who was also present in the interview opined that these kind people must get severe punishment.

