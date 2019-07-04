Sanjay Manjrekar Criticises MS Dhoni For his Slow Batting. MSD Fans Trolls Sanjay

Sanjay Manjrekar has often been criticised for his comments on and off the air. His tweets are known to have got him into trouble and a player like Ravindra Jadeja had lost patience over his remarks and lashed out at Sanjay. In yet another instance, Sanjay took to Twitter to criticise MS Dhoni’s slow batting and as one would imagine, MSD fans were not gonna let that go!

Sanjay said MSD’s slow batting against spinners is a lot about his mental aspect too.

Here’s something interesting about Dhoni -. 41 off 87 balls v spin this WC. But in the warm-up games 69 off 56 balls v spin. That tells me it’s mental too. He does not put his wicket on the line as much in the big games.#ICCCWC2019″ he wrote on Twitter.

Dhoni fans did not like his comment and took to Twitter to give sharp responses to Manjrekar, even actor Siddharth. Check out a few comments.

