SHOCKING REVELATION ; This Indian actress is not married but has a daughter; HOW ?

Mahie Gill makes a shocking revelation about her personal life. The actress shared many things in an interview.

“I am very proud that I am the mother of a daughter. Yes, I have not been married yet, when I want to marry, I will do it. In August this year, my child will be three years old,” said the actress.

When asked about her marriage plans, she told the daily, “What is the need for marriage? It all depends on their own thinking and time. Families and children can be made without marriage. There should be no problem with having children without marriage, I do not think there is a problem. I think everyone has their own life, everyone has their own principles. Marriage is a beautiful thing, but getting married or not is a personal choice.”