Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

Jul 4, 2019, 04:18 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended in gain today. The main reason for the upward rally of the Indian capital market is the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey Report which was presented before the Indian Parliamnet whcih pegged India’s growth report at 7% for the financial year 2019-2020.

The BSE Sensex ended at 39,908.06 showing a gain of 0.17% or 69 points. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,947 showing a gain of 0.25% or 30 points.

The gains in the Indian stock market has got pace as the investors bought financial, banking and realty shares. But the loss in metal, FMCG and pharma have slowed down the pace.

