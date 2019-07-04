Taapsee to portray India Women ODI captain Mithali Raj ?

After the successful running of the biopic of male cricketers, the biopic of Mithali Raj is all set to begin.The project was announced in earlier 2017. The makers of the film is keeping an eye on Tapsee Pannu for portraying the role of Taapse Pannu.

After playing a hockey player in Soorma, Taapsee has reportedly agreed to do the film but is yet to sign and make it official, a report in Mumbai Mirror stated. “The formalities will be done once the studio has a director They have also locked the story but the script is still being developed,” a source told the tabloid.

In another biopic of sorts, Taapsee will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh playing the world’s oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, in the Anurag Kashyap production.