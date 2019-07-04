World Cup 2019 : Streaker interrupts England vs New Zealand match ; watch video

A streaker wearing nothing but a green hat run onto the field and caused a delay in play in the World Cup 2019 match between England and New Zealand at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, on Wednesday.

Security appeared very slow to react as the spectator jogged toward the wicket and danced about in front of New Zealand batsmen Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. He then weaved around security staff as they attempted to stop him before he was brought to the ground.

With the crowd cheering, the streaker briefly broke free from four members of security and ran back toward the middle. He was stopped for a second time and led away.

New Zealand resumed the game on 145-6, chasing 306 to win, but eventually lost the game.

England qualified for the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 27 years with a 119-run win over New Zealand, which is also effectively heading to the playoffs despite a third straight loss.

Jonny Bairstow’s second century in a row helped England to 305-8 off its 50 overs, and the Black Caps never looked like chasing down the target after the run-outs of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in successive overs left them 69-4.

New Zealand was eventually dismissed for 186 and leapfrogged in the standings by England, which will end the group stage in third place. The tournament host will play in the second semifinal, at Edgbaston on July 11, against the team that finishes in second place – currently India.

England, which entered the tournament as the world’s top-ranked team, marches into the semis following morale-restoring wins over India and New Zealand back to back.