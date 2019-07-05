Budget 2019: What is getting more expensive and what’s cheaper?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget in the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term.

Here’s a list of items that are set to get more expensive and cheaper once the budget comes into effect.

Alarm Clocks Costlier

Ball screws Cheaper

Beauty, Makeup products Costlier

Bidi Costlier

Bricks, tiles Cheaper

Candles Costlier

Cars Costlier

Cashew Cheaper

Cell phone parts Costlier

Chromite Cheaper

Cigarette Costlier

Cigarette lighter Costlier

CNG machine tools Cheaper

Coconut oil Costlier

Cranberry juice Costlier

Cut, polished coloured gemstones Costlier

Dental hygiene products Costlier

Diamonds Costlier

Diesel Costlier

Fishing rods, hooks Costlier

Footwear Costlier

Furniture Costlier

Gold Costlier

Ground nut oil Costlier

Imitation jewellery Costlier

Kites Costlier

Lamps, lighting fitting, illuminated signs Costlier

LCD/LED/OLED Costlier

Manicure, pedicure preparations Costlier

Mattress, bedding Costlier

Medical care Cheaper

Mobile Costlier

Motor vehicle accessories Costlier

Motorcycles Costlier

Olive oil Costlier

Orange juice Costlier

Pan Masala Costlier

Perfume Costlier

Petrol Costlier

Pocket watches Costlier

Refined vegetable oil(edible) Costlier

Saffola oil Costlier

Shaving products Costlier

Silk fabrics Costlier

Silver Costlier

Smart watches/wearable deivces Costlier