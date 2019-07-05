KeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSTechnology

Budget 2019: What is getting more expensive and what’s cheaper?

Jul 5, 2019, 06:12 pm IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget in the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term.

Here’s a list of items that are set to get more expensive and cheaper once the budget comes into effect.

Alarm Clocks     Costlier
Ball screws         Cheaper
Beauty, Makeup products    Costlier
Bidi Costlier
Bricks, tiles Cheaper
Candles Costlier
Cars Costlier
Cashew Cheaper
Cell phone parts Costlier
Chromite Cheaper
Cigarette Costlier
Cigarette lighter Costlier
CNG machine tools Cheaper
Coconut oil Costlier
Cranberry juice Costlier
Cut, polished coloured gemstones Costlier
Dental hygiene products Costlier
Diamonds Costlier
Diesel Costlier
Fishing rods, hooks Costlier
Footwear Costlier
Furniture Costlier
Gold Costlier
Ground nut oil Costlier
Imitation jewellery Costlier
Kites Costlier
Lamps, lighting fitting, illuminated signs Costlier
LCD/LED/OLED Costlier
Manicure, pedicure preparations Costlier
Mattress, bedding Costlier
Medical care Cheaper
Mobile Costlier
Motor vehicle accessories Costlier
Motorcycles Costlier
Olive oil Costlier
Orange juice Costlier
Pan Masala Costlier
Perfume Costlier
Petrol Costlier
Pocket watches Costlier
Refined vegetable oil(edible) Costlier
Saffola oil Costlier
Shaving products Costlier
Silk fabrics Costlier
Silver Costlier
Smart watches/wearable deivces Costlier

