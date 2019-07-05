Latest NewsSports

Canada Open Super 100 Badminton: Kashyap, Sourabh enter quarterfinals

Jul 5, 2019, 06:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Shuttle Badminton, India’s ace players Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma have entered the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Canada Open Super 100 Badminton tournament in Calgary.

The former Commonwealth Games champion, sixth-seeded Kashyap defeated China’s Ren Peng Bo by 23-21,21-23,21-19. The national champion Sourabh Verma beat another Chinese player Sun Fei Xiang by 21-13,15-21,21-15.

Kashyap will face France’s Lucas Clarebout in the quarter, while Sourabh will face Li Shi Feng of China.

