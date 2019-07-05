Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Cousin sisters marry each other for this strange reason at Varanasi temple

Jul 5, 2019, 10:47 pm IST
This would be the first case in history of the Nation where ,  two cousin sisters married each other against the wishes of their families, reported IANS.

The girls posted a picture of their marriage on the social media which shocked the holy city.

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi.

On Wednesday, the girls reached a Shiva temple and asked the priest to perform their marriage. Initially, the priest refused but later performed the rituals.

The girls, clad in jeans and t-shirts, wore a ‘red chunni’ and got married. By the time the marriage was solemnized, a huge crowd had gathered at the temple.

