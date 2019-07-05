Latest NewsIndia

Crabs caused dam breach, says Minister

Jul 5, 2019, 03:02 pm IST
Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant has come with an innovative discovery. He has discovered that the Tiware dam breach was caused not due to leakage but because of ‘crabs’.

” A large number of crabs have gathered around the dam and leakages happened. Locals had brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it.

18 people have lost their lives in the Tiware dam breach in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.18 bodies were recovered by the rescue team.

The Tiware dam was breached on Wednesday after heavy rains. It caused flood like situation in seven down-stream villages. 12 houses in the downstream were washed away. Two teams of the National Disaster Rescue Force has been deployed here.

 

 

 

