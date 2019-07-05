Latest NewsIndia

First Rafale jet will be delivered in two months

Jul 5, 2019, 08:28 pm IST
The French Ambassador in India Alexandre Ziegler has informed that the first Rafale fighter jet will be delivered to India within two months. The balance left 35 jets will be hand over to India within two years.

The ambassador of France has made it clear that the Rafale jets will increase the strength and power of the Indian Air Force. The capacity of the Indian Air Force will be added by this excellent aircraft, said the ambassador. He also said that France was honored and privileged that India has selected Rafale jet.

But he declined to respond to the controversy over the deal. He said that he only believes in the results and in the facts of the deal.

