Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has a solid fan following on social media. The actress has now moved to television with daily soap ‘Nazar’. She plays an evil force named Mohana in the show.

Mona is an avid user on Instagram and often shares interesting posts. In her recent bunch of pictures, the actress is giving major TGIF feels. She wrote in the caption: ”#weekendvibes #friday”