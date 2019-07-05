Heren Pandya Assassination Case: Supreme Court convicts 12 accused

The Supreme Court of India has sentenced 12 accused in the killing of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya. All the 12 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment by the apex court.

The bench chaired by Justice Arun Mishra has rejected the Gujarat High Court’s judgment to absolve the accused of murder charges. The bench accepted the appeal of CBI and Gujarat government questioning the Gujarat High Court’s verdict acquitting the accused in the killing of Haren Pandy in March 2003.

The Court also declined a PIL submitted by a BGO demanding a fresh inquiry under court monitoring in the case. The court has fined them 50,000 rupees.

The case was investigated under the leadership Y.C.Modi, the current NIA chief. Pandya was killed in March 2003 while he was having his morning walk in Ahmedabad. The CBI in charge sheet accused that he was killed as revenge in Gujarat riots. The Gujarat High court has acquitted all the convicts in 2011.