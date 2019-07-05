India’s longest electrified railway tunnel commissioned in Andhra

The SCR South Central Railway has now inserted anoter eather into their cap by commissioning the longest electrified tunnel. The tunnel runs between Cheropalli and Rapuru railway stations. The same is designed in a horsehoe design.

It has been asserted that the same us a part of the recently completed Obulavaripalli – Venkatachalam new railway line.

Two freight trains successfully ran on June 25 marking the full-scale operation of the newly built electrified railway line between the two stations, thereby opening up viable rail connectivity between Krishnapatnam Port and its hinterland for goods train services.

“It is a matter of pride for the SCR to have such remarkable structure. The newly constructed railway line is also helpful to decongest train traffic on Vijayawada – Gudur mainline. said SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya