Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice to deliver verdict on 17 July

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver its veridct in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on July 17. Kulbhushan Jadahav, a Indian citizen was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court.

The ICJ will hold a public sitting at Indian time at 6.30 pm on July 17. The sitting will be held at Peace Palace in Hague, in Check republic.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian navy official was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court in April 2017. Pakistan has charged terrorism and espionage on him. India approached ICJ headquartered at Hague in May 2017 against Pakistan. India has accused that Pakistan has denied consular access to Jadhav and also the trial by Pakistan military court.

The ICJ has asked Pakistan to withheld its verdict till adjudication of the case.

The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It was established by the UN charter in June 1945 and it began its activities in April 1946. The office of the Court is in Peace Palace in the Hague.