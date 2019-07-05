Man kills 4-year-old daughter to claim insurance money

The Nepal police have arrested a man for killing his own daughter to claim insurance money from the life insurance company. The shocking incident occurred in Rautahat district in the Himalayan country.

The accused Ram Kishore Yadav aged 39 has killed his four-year-old daughter Laxmi Raya Yadav by throttling her on July 1. The body of the innocent girl was found floating on a pond on the next day morning.

He killed his daughter to get 25 lakhs Nepalese rupees as insurance money from the insurance company. Laxmi is the youngest daughter of Yadav and he has insured her at Prabhu Bank. He has also paid the first premium of Rs.175,000.

The girl was killed on the 29th day of holding insurance policy. Yadav has learned that the insurance company would pay double on the insured person’s death within a month of holding policy.

Yadav, a habitual criminal has been frequently served in jail for different cases from 2001 to 2004. He has been charged with Criminal Code 2074 and has been remanded to custody by a court.