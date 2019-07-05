Latest NewsInternational

Man kills 4-year-old daughter to claim insurance money

Jul 5, 2019, 07:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Nepal police have arrested a man for killing his own daughter to claim insurance money from the life insurance company. The shocking incident occurred in Rautahat district in the Himalayan country.

The accused Ram Kishore Yadav aged 39 has killed his four-year-old daughter Laxmi Raya Yadav by throttling her on July 1. The body of the innocent girl was found floating on a pond on the next day morning.

He killed his daughter to get 25 lakhs Nepalese rupees as insurance money from the insurance company. Laxmi is the youngest daughter of Yadav and he has insured her at Prabhu Bank. He has also paid the first premium of Rs.175,000.

Police parade the man who allegedly killed his insured four-year-old daughter to claim the double insurance amount, at District Police Office in Rautahat district, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo: Prabhat Kumar Jha/THT

The girl was killed on the 29th day of holding insurance policy.  Yadav has learned that the insurance company would pay double on the insured person’s death within a month of holding policy.

Yadav, a habitual criminal has been frequently served in jail for different cases from 2001 to 2004. He has been charged with Criminal Code 2074 and has been remanded to custody by a court.

Tags

Related Articles

Nobel Prize For Medicine Announced and the Contribution of Prize Winners is Priceless

Oct 1, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

These are the health benefits of drinking lemongrass tea

Sep 14, 2018, 11:12 am IST

At least 10 civilians killed in air strikes

Jun 6, 2019, 09:49 pm IST

Free Online Courses on Data Protection available in Microsoft India

Jul 27, 2018, 05:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close