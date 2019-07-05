MDMK chief Vaiko sentenced to 1 year in jail

MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha candidate Vaiko was on Friday sentenced to one year in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 by a Tamil Nadu court here in a sedition case dating to 2009.The court also stayed the execution of the sentence for a month on his application.

Vaiko”s speech during the launch of the book “I accuse” here in 2009 was considered as seditious and a case was filed against him.Speaking to reporters after hearing the judgement, Vaiko said he did not deny the charges. “Today is the happiest day in my life.”

He said he will continue to support Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).Vaiko refuted that he had asked for lenient punishment.