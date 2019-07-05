Minor girl consumes poison after being raped by a man

In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh a minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a neighbour. The incident took place in Gagha area. The girl is under treatment has her condition is stable.

As per police, the girl went missing on Monday and she reached home on Tuesday and told that she was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari. He took the girl in the pretext of marriage and raped her with the help of his friends Atiullah and Akthar.

In the initial investigation carried out by police, it is revealed that Ansari married the girl at an Arya Samaj temple. The girl an the man were neighbours and know each other for a very long time.

The police have registered a case under sections IPC 363 ( kidnapping0, 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) and 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. Akthar and Atiullah were also booked under sections of IPC 363 and 366 and POSCO Act.